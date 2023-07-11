American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $171.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

