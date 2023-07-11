American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,888 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Financial Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG stock opened at $117.70 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $150.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.82.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total transaction of $173,619.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.84, for a total transaction of $88,154.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

