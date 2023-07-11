American National Bank Acquires 141 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

American National Bank raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $132.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $120.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.