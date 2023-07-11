American National Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $369,131,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $124,282,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,616,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,876,000 after purchasing an additional 823,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,518,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,443,000 after purchasing an additional 635,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,477.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,678 shares of company stock worth $14,528,821 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

