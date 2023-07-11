American National Bank Buys 418 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 165.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after purchasing an additional 95,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,149,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,077,370,000 after purchasing an additional 795,078 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,985,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,955,000 after buying an additional 322,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amphenol by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE APH opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $85.21.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

