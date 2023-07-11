American National Bank Buys New Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 348,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 39.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.