American National Bank Cuts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

American National Bank cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,491,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,983,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,923,000 after acquiring an additional 201,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,248,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,673,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,866,000 after acquiring an additional 438,454 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

