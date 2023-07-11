American National Bank Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

American National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after buying an additional 272,557 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total value of $3,534,344.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,513,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,711,685.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,674 shares of company stock worth $34,501,428. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $113.58 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

