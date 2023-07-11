American National Bank Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

American National Bank grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 92.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

AEP opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

