American National Bank Has $156,000 Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American National Bank cut its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $193.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 209.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

