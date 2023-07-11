American National Bank Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

