American National Bank Has $405,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

American National Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

