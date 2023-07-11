American National Bank Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

RTX opened at $97.50 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $142.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.