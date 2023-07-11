American National Bank Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 120.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.41. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 44.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. HSBC boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

