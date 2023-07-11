American National Bank Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

American National Bank grew its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 179.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $56.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

