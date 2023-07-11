American National Bank Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

American National Bank reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 45.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $229.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $229.16.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

