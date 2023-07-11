American National Bank Sells 133 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile



Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

