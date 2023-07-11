American National Bank Sells 258 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

American National Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $188.01 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $201.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.