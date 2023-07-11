American National Bank Sells 66 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Schear Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.1% in the first quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.1% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,178,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.0 %

QQQ opened at $366.36 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $326.35.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.