Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 77.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

