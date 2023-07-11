Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,326,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,065,000 after buying an additional 100,206 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,397,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,377,416,000 after buying an additional 153,727 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,194,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,988,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $982,344,000 after buying an additional 830,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,111,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $838,397,000 after acquiring an additional 127,590 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $191.05 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

