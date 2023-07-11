Analysts Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Target Price at $208.04

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.65.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,715. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.