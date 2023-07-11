Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $1,027.50

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,027.50.

BAESY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($12.22) to GBX 1,000 ($12.87) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BAESY stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $33.64 and a 12-month high of $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

BAE Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.7716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 2.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BAE Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

