Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $8.86

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Insider Activity at Big Lots

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big Lots

Big Lots Trading Up 6.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,925,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after buying an additional 64,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,247,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,691,000 after buying an additional 37,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,923,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after buying an additional 126,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after buying an additional 226,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 797,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 202,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIG opened at $9.94 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

Featured Articles

