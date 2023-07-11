Analysts Set Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Price Target at $8.86

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.86.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BIG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $14.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Insider Activity at Big Lots
In other news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce K. Thorn bought 51,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $247,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,703.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 169,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,485. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 64,000 shares of company stock worth $312,260 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Big Lots Trading Up 6.2 %
Shares of BIG opened at $9.94 on Friday. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.84.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Big Lots will post -9.92 earnings per share for the current year.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.
