Analysts Set Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Price Target at $32.14

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $90,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,454.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 154,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 490,575 shares of company stock worth $11,751,367. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,101,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after buying an additional 527,916 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Endeavor Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EDR stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. Research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

