Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $124.70

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.75 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $423.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 26,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.