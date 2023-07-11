Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) PT at $70.29

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.24.

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 260,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

