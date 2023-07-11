Analysts Set Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT at $11.82

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Barclays cut their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $885,829.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,680,819.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $885,829.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,680,819.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 11,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $124,094.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,792,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,924 shares of company stock worth $4,061,062. Company insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after buying an additional 39,683,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,823,000 after buying an additional 7,875,376 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,778,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.04 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 76.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Featured Stories

