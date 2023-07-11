Analysts Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 119.20

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars bought 1,246 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £1,819.16 ($2,340.36). In other news, insider Panos Kakoullis acquired 7,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £12,045.05 ($15,496.01). Also, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £1,819.16 ($2,340.36). Insiders have acquired 16,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,205 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.4 %

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

LON:RR opened at GBX 147.90 ($1.90) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 150.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 64.44 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.70 ($3.08). The company has a market cap of £12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,060.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

