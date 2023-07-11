Analysts Set Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target at $44.09

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

SGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surgery Partners Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 2.75. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $851,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

