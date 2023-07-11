Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $11.86

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707 in the last ninety days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.