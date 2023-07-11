Analysts Set Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) PT at $11.86

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.86.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $58,675.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,145.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel Ru sold 50,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,121,899 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,507.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,293 shares of company stock valued at $692,707 in the last ninety days. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE SG opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Sweetgreen has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $21.66.
Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $125.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.57 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants.
