Analysts Set Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) PT at GBX 3,226.67

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,226.67 ($41.51).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($31.52) price objective on Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($41.81) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($48.24) to GBX 4,050 ($52.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of WIZZ stock opened at GBX 2,658 ($34.20) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,871.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,746.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -631.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.24. Wizz Air has a one year low of GBX 1,320 ($16.98) and a one year high of GBX 3,229 ($41.54).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

