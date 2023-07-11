Analyzing American International (AMIH) and Its Peers

American International (OTCMKTS:AMIH – Get Free Report) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare American International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American International N/A N/A -0.01 American International Competitors $854.36 million $16.43 million 325.46

American International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than American International. American International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

25.0% of American International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of American International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American International 0 0 0 0 N/A American International Competitors 208 949 1624 67 2.54

As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 90.65%. Given American International’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares American International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American International N/A N/A N/A American International Competitors -19.37% -36.05% -2.59%

Summary

American International peers beat American International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About American International

American International Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an investor, developer, and asset manager with various assets in the energy supply chain. Its portfolio includes cycle energy that owns and operates cycle oil, cycle services, and cycle technologies. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Electra, Texas.

