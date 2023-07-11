Analyzing Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Exscientia and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exscientia -542.26% -27.90% -20.98% Graphite Bio N/A -31.47% -29.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exscientia and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exscientia $32.90 million 24.55 -$146.85 million ($1.37) -4.88 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$101.05 million ($1.80) -1.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Graphite Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graphite Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Exscientia and Graphite Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exscientia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Graphite Bio 1 8 0 0 1.89

Exscientia presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.61%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.65%. Given Exscientia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Graphite Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Exscientia has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graphite Bio has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exscientia beats Graphite Bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection. It also focuses on discovery and development of small molecule drug candidates. The company's platform enables to design candidate drug molecules, as well as to provide patients with drug therapies through AI guided assessment. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH102 for the treatment of beta-thalassemia; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

