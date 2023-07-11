Analyzing IDT (NYSE:IDT) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL)

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

IDT has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IDT and NextPlat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDT 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of IDT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of IDT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IDT and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDT 3.93% 28.90% 10.67% NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IDT and NextPlat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDT $1.36 billion 0.45 $27.03 million $1.93 12.59 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.32 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -3.02

IDT has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDT beats NextPlat on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name. The net2phone segment provides net2phone, a cloud communications service for businesses; and cable telephony services under the net2phone brand name. The Traditional Communications segment offers Mobile Top-Up that enables customers to transfer airtime and bundles of airtime, messaging, and data to international and domestic mobile accounts; BOSS Revolution Calling, an international long-distance calling service; and IDT Global, a wholesale provider of international voice and SMS termination, and outsourced traffic management solutions to telecoms. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

