Analyzing NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF) and Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report) and NWF Group (OTCMKTS:NWFFF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and NWF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrellgas Partners -5.53% N/A -2.81% NWF Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrellgas Partners and NWF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrellgas Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A NWF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrellgas Partners and NWF Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrellgas Partners $1.50 billion 0.52 -$82.50 million ($0.85) -9.46 NWF Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -6.13

NWF Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ferrellgas Partners. Ferrellgas Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NWF Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of NWF Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ferrellgas Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NWF Group beats Ferrellgas Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrellgas Partners

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets. The company's propane is primarily used for space heating, water heating, cooking, outdoor cooking using gas grills, crop drying, irrigation, weed control, and other propane fueled appliances; as an engine fuel for combustion engine vehicles and forklifts; and as a heating or energy source in manufacturing and drying processes. It serves residential, industrial/commercial, portable tank exchange, agricultural, wholesale, and other customers in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. As of July 31, 2022, the company operates through a network of 49 service centers and 795 service units for propane distribution locations. In addition, it is also involved in the sale of refined fuels; provision of common carrier services; and retail sale of propane appliances and related parts and fittings, as well as other retail propane related services and consumer products. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. was founded in 1939 and is based in Liberty, Missouri.

About NWF Group

About NWF Group

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots. The Food segment is involved in the warehousing and distribution of grocery and other products to supermarkets and other retail distribution centers. The Feeds segment manufactures and sells animal feeds and other agricultural products. NWF Group plc was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Nantwich, the United Kingdom.

