Analyzing Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) and TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) and TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Packaging Co. of America and TFF Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Co. of America 2 3 1 0 1.83 TFF Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus target price of $126.13, indicating a potential downside of 4.40%. TFF Group has a consensus target price of C$43.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.02%. Given TFF Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TFF Group is more favorable than Packaging Co. of America.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Co. of America $8.48 billion 1.40 $1.03 billion $10.42 12.66 TFF Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and TFF Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Packaging Co. of America has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Packaging Co. of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Packaging Co. of America and TFF Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Co. of America 11.61% 25.59% 12.01% TFF Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Packaging Co. of America beats TFF Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. This segment sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. The Paper segment manufactures and sells commodity and specialty papers, as well as communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers. This segment sells white papers through its sales and marketing organization. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

About TFF Group

TFF Group manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines, spirits, and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, Oceania and South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers staves, cooperages, casks, wood and oenological products, and stainless steel containers. It primarily serves wine, whisky, and bourbon markets. The company was formerly known as Tonnellerie François Frères. TFF Group was founded in 1910 and is based in Saint-Romain, France.

