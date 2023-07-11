Analyzing Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report) and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Whitbread shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whitbread pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Whitbread pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitbread 0 0 0 0 N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus target price of $85.71, suggesting a potential upside of 20.05%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Whitbread.

Profitability

This table compares Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitbread N/A N/A N/A Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 21.94% 34.17% 8.30%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Whitbread and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitbread N/A N/A N/A $1.87 23.46 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.44 billion 4.26 $355.00 million $3.53 20.23

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Whitbread. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whitbread, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats Whitbread on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitbread

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom. Whitbread plc was founded in 1742 and is headquartered in Dunstable, the United Kingdom.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

