AngioDynamics (ANGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 5/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 95.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 227.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 187.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 764.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AngioDynamics Company Profile

ANGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

