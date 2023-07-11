Antero Resources Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Antero Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%.

Antero Resources Stock Up 2.3 %

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.62.

Shares of AR opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Antero Resources by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 37,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 15,844 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 10,652.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 431,054 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 427,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.