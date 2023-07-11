API3 (API3) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $63.05 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One API3 token can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00003346 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, API3 has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $63.05 million and $4.01 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About API3

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 125,324,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

