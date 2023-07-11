Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

