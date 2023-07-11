Aquila Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $250,050.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,764.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,988 shares of company stock worth $2,513,529. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $49.49.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

