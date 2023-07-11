Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ZBH. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.00.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

