Aquila Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $154,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,306.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,430,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,190,940.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.27.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

