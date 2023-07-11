Aquila Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 341,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,849,000 after buying an additional 45,304 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 618,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,118,000 after buying an additional 146,276 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.10.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BMRN opened at $85.52 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 225.05 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $596.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

