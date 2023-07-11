Aquila Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Aquila Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagen by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,164.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.95, for a total transaction of $2,059,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 99,389 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,164.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total value of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,008 shares of company stock worth $8,605,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagen from $145.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

SGEN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.47. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

