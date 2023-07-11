Aquila Investment Management LLC Invests $276,000 in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.81.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $109.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.39 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day moving average is $128.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

