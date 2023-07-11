Aquila Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aquila Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Synopsys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $445.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.84 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock worth $60,784,338 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

