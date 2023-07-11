Aquila Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Centene by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Centene by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene Trading Up 1.2 %

CNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.79.

CNC opened at $67.31 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $69.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.